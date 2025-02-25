Ruby Ann drops for Authentic Unlimited

Authentic Unlimited has just released the fifth single from their latest, award-winning bluegrass project, So Much for Forever.

Ruby Ann holds all the makings of an instantly-timeless bluegrass ballad. Rooted in the core trio of Jerry Cole, John Meador, and Eli Johnston, this smoothly-sung single relates a tale of longing that runs deeper than the pain of being abandoned by the one you believed loved you true. The new single leans heavily into bluegrass traditions with longingly lonesome lyrics, expertly-executed trio harmonies, and instrumental backing that perfectly captures the rhythmic, mid-tempo style heartbreak song that’s a staple in this music.

Ruby Ann is a co-write from all five members of the band, and they’ve certainly come up with a cut that carries the tradition-bearer spirit that is such an essential part of bluegrass music: writing a new song that encapsulates the sounds bluegrass was built on.

“To me, ‘Ruby Ann’ is the essence of a bluegrass song,” Stephen Burwell says. “This song focuses on the powerful trio throughout the verses and choruses and leaves you feeling grassy.”

The track features Jerry Cole on bass and lead vocals, Eli Johnston on banjo, guitar, and harmony, John Meador on guitar and harmony vocals, Jesse Brock on mandolin, and Stephen Burwell on fiddle and percussion.

Ruby Ann is available to listeners on all major stream platforms, and accessible to broadcasters via AirPlay Direct.