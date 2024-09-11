Rrinaco signs with Rebel Records

Rebel Records has announced the signing of a new act to the label, carrying the intriguing name, Rrinaco.

But the face and the voice behind this project will be familiar, as it’s a venue for the music of talented fiddler, vocalist, and songwriter Corrina Rose Logston Stephens of High Fidelity. It will be an ensemble-based effort that will record and perform her original music that may not fit well within the retro-grass format of the band, which she leads with her husband, Jeremy Stephens.

Rrinaco is actually a nickname she had in middle school, created by rearranging the letters in Corrina. Under this name, we will hear her original songs that wouldn’t be likely to be cut by High Fidelity.

Jeremy took a stab at describing the sound for us.

“It’s hard to directly put a finger on the style, except to say that it is mostly acoustic, traditional, American-rooted music as it flows naturally from Corrina’s heart. As this music of Corrina’s is tied directly into the beginnings and initiation of High Fidelity, all HiFi members are well aware of it, and have always just called it ‘Corrina Music!’ 😆

In order to be able to let the music stand for itself, and be something that can live in its own space, while still allowing Corrina to perform and continue to be known as a hardcore bluegrass fiddler and Ira louvin/Don Reno style harmony singer, Rrinaco was born.”

We have a look at one of the tracks from the upcoming Rrinaco record in a song that Corrina wrote several years ago called The Veil Has Been Lifted, a lovely gospel song performed in an acoustic country throwback vibe. It features the same folks who will perform in the band, with Jeremy on guitar and vocals, Casey Campbell on mandolin, PJ George on bass, and Kevin Buchanan on percussion. These are also the players who were on her Wind Caught My Bike and Bluegrass Fiddler albums.

Mark Freeman at Rebel said that he was onboard as soon as he heard this new music.

“When Corrina first approached me about this project, I was expecting a solid traditional bluegrass album, and yet when I started to play it I was taken aback by its unique, original sound. I had no idea she had this quirky, folksy side to her. She is such a creative force! As she notes, the music does not fit in a particular box, and that is part of its appeal and charm. We are so excited to share her music with the world and cannot wait for 2025!”

World of Bluegrass attendees will get a chance to hear Rrinaco at the Rebel Records showcase on Wednesday, September 25, during IBMA week in Raleigh.

As Mark intimated above, the debut Rrinaco album is expected next year. Can’t wait!