Roxboro Connection links up in North Carolina

It isn’t always news when we learn about a new band forming up. But when the members come with many years of experience with top touring acts, it’s a good idea to sit up and pay attention.

We heard today from Ricky Stroud with Roxboro Connection, who have just started up in and around Roxboro, NC, hence the name. Ricky is on mandolin, and was a founding member of the Hagar’s Mountain Boys who recorded for Mountain Fever Records. A lot of people will recall this group as the band that Blake Johnson played with prior to joining Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out. Blake was a fine singer who died at 33 after several years of kidney and pancreatic disease.

Joining Ricky in the Connection are David Nance on reso-guitar, Adam Poindexter on bass, Ronald Smith on banjo, and Cliff Waddell on guitar. All bring substantial credentials to the group, and have been friends this past 40 years.

Nance played reso with Jimmy Martin for 28 years, and Smith was the banjo picker with Lost and Found for 19. Poindexter spent two decades on the road with James King and The Country Gentlemen, while Waddell was also a member of the Hagar’s Mountain Boys, and has been pursuing a country music career in Nashville this past decade.

Each member of the band can sing lead and harmony parts, and Cliff is a strong songwriter, so we can expect a good bit of variety from this bunch.

Roxboro Connection will play their first show on February 18 next year at the Kirby Theatre in Roxboro, NC with Starlett & Big John. They are getting started on their debut recording this winter and we hope to be able to share some of their music here soon.