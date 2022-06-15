Route 55 from The Earl Brothers

Skip to content
The Earl Brothers have released a new single, , a hypnotic banjo driven number in keeping with the description of their music as Hillbilly Twang. Route 55
The Brothers are in fact one person, with the music emanating from the mind of Robert Earl Davis of San Francisco. His genius has been applying a very traditional, Stanleyesque banjo sound atop beats more common to rock or hiphop. It may sound simplistic in description, but the effect is quite powerful, especially for people not necessarily based in bluegrass.
Route 55 utilizes a double banjo vibe, with Davis playing both parts. The sound is both soothing and mesmerizing, and one can imagine it fitting perfectly into the music for an exercise session. Bobby really should do a club mix version that runs even longer.
Check it out…
Route 55 is available now from popular download and streaming services online.
Well done, Earl Brothers.
