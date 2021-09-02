James Reams has released another single from the upcoming soundtrack album for his film, Like A Flowing River: A Bluegrass Passage. The movie, available through Amazon Prime online, is the story of James’ life and career, from the early days in the ’90s on the east coast with his band, The Barnstormers, to his current location out west in Arizona with a new band. Told in a documentary style, the story is interspersed with selections from Reams’ recording career.

The 2 CD soundtrack, titled Like A Flowing River & Soundtrack Album, won’t be released until next year, but we get another taste today with Rough Around The Edges, a classic written by Marty Stuart. James had included this number on his 2016 album, Rhyme & Season, and a remastered version of the track drops today as a single.

Have a listen/look in this lyric video.

Rough Around The Edges from James Reams is available now from popular download and streaming sites. Radio programmers can get the track at AirPlay Direct.