Rosta Capek presents… a great anniversary concert in Prague!

Prague-based banjo and mandolin builder, Rosťa Čapek, is having a double celebration in the spring – his 55th birthday, and the fifth wedding anniversary of what his wife, Iva, describes as “our Big Bluegrass Wedding.” To mark these occasions, he will host a unique concert.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the scenes – with bluegrass soundtrack – at Rosťa and Iva Capek’s wedding (May 16, 2018) …

Iva extends this invitation ….

“Celebrate with us! We will be joined by great musicians led by John Cowan, a member of the legendary New Grass Revival!!! The line-up will be truly stellar, and you won’t see these musicians together anywhere else. They will come exclusively to Prague, Czech Republic!!!

Who will perform? We have invited our friends who are among the best bluegrass musicians. The main star will be John Cowan (accompanied by Seth Taylor, Ashby Frank, and Matt Menefee). You can also look forward to iconic fiddler Darol Anger and fantastic mandolinist Mike Marshall (joined by French bassist Lucas Henry), and a great duo – Grammy-winning fiddler Becky Buller along with one of the world’s best banjo players, Ned Luberecki. Special guest is mandolinist Sharon Gilchrist, who was a member of the Tony Rice & Peter Rowan Quartet. And you can look forward to a few surprises!

Where and when? At our traditional venue – the Dlabačov Hall of the OREA Pyramida Hotel in Prague 6 (Bělohorská 24). You can choose from three concerts (all the main stars will always perform; only special guests and the programme may vary slightly). 14th May (Sunday) from 4:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and 15th May (Monday) from 7:00 p.m.”

Tickets go on sale today, February 8, 2023, and can be purchased only by emailing Iva.

The hall plans with ticket prices and available seats can be found online.

Accommodation is a available at the OREA Pyramida Hotel, where a 15% discount has been arranged (when booking through their website and use the code CAMP-OREA).