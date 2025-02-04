Rosie Bokay from C.J. Lewandowski and Paul Brewster

C.J. Lewandowski – photo © Laci Mack

Turnberry Records has a special treat for Osborne Brothers fans, and anyone who appreciates country music from the 1960s and ’70s.

It’s a new single from C.J. Lewandowski of The Po’ Ramblin’ Boys, Rosie Bokay, one originally meant for his Keep On Keepin’ On project with Bobby Osborne, which ended up being the final recordings Bobby made.

The song was written by Dallas Frazier and Whitey Shafer, and originally recorded by Charlie Walker at the end of 1969. It was the George Jones version a few months later, though, a super twangy track about a barmaid whose special charms the lyrics extol, that brought it to the bluegrass world some years later.

This new cut of Rosie Bokay almost didn’t see the light of day. Sonny and Bobby had recorded it themselves in 1984, and tracked this new version for the C.J./Bobby album, but Osborne was unhappy with his vocal, so it was scratched. Later, Wyatt Ellis, who plays twin mandolin with Lewandowski on the song, suggested that Paul Brewster might be up for singing the lead.

Paul is retired from touring after decades with Ricky Skaggs and doesn’t appear often in bluegrass for health reasons, but agreed to come to the studio and recut Bobby’s vocal, giving us this gem.

For C.J., it was a real pleasure to see this one through.

“Rosie Bokay is one of my very favorite songs that Bobby and Sonny ever recorded and performed live. While in the studio with Bobby and the gang, Lincoln Hensley played the iconic kickoff to this song on Sonny’s old Granada, stirring a big grin on Bobby’s face. I told Bobby then that it was one of my favorite songs, and he replied that it was his favorite George Jones song of all time.

I immediately knew Paul’s voice would be a perfect fit. Joined by myself and John Meador on harmonies, this track turned into a dream come true for me.

It’s an honor to cut Bobby’s favorite George Jones song under his guidance and direction, and I know he’d be smiling when Paul sings straight from the heart for his ‘Honky Tonk Bar Maid down at Miss Nina’s Tavern.'”

To make this story even more iconic, Brewster says that he was the one that introduced Bobby to the song while he was a member of The Osborne Brothers.

“Bobby and I were riding back to Nashville in my car after a show in Ohio, and we were listening to a George Jones 8-track (yes, an 8-track), and when Bobby heard Rosie Bokay, he loved it. We (The Osborne Brothers) worked it up and recorded it on the Some Things I Want to Sing About album.”

C.J. tells us that the song was written about a real place, though the lyrics for the George Jones version changed the name to Fred Wilson’s Tavern.

“Miss Nina’s was a real place on 42nd and Charlotte Ave in Nashville. Until her passing, she had the oldest beer license in the city.

Bobby frequented there back in the day. She stayed open late for musicians.”

So they changed the opening line back to ‘Miss Nina’s Tavern,’ as you can hear below.

He also shared this tidbit…

“Bobby liked Budweiser and would frequent Nina’s and other places like that. He and I both loved a dive bar. He told me he had his last beer in the early 2000s. He was in Hawaii (he pronounced it Hah-why-yuh) and ordered a beer at the pool, didn’t have a taste for it, and quit ’em right then.

The Budweiser on the cover for the single is a nod to his past favorite.”

With Paul on lead vocal, we have Lewandowski and Ellis on mandolins, Lincoln Hensley on banjo, Aynsley Porchak on fiddle, Avery Welter on guitar, and Bobby Osborne Jr on bass.

It’s a good’n Check it out…

Roșie Bokay from C.J. Lewandowski and Paul Brewster is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via Get It Played.

Look for the full Keep On Keepin’ On album later this year. Pre-orders are enabled online.