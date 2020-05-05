Rosewood guitar capo with picks and case

Here’s a unique product we discovered online. It’s a clamp-style guitar capo with a hardwood outer shell.

While most professional and serious amateur pickers are willing to spend $100 or more for a finely crafted, lightweight capo, not many hobby guitarists or banjo players can justify that expense. But they may still want something nice to use when they get their instrument out to play.

The folks at Pineship have something that may be of interest. Their rosewood guitar capo couples a typical aluminum spring mechanism, with figured rosewood on the outside. It functions like most similar models currently on the market, but with the visual appeal of instrument grade wood that is also unlikely to scratch your neck.

Pineship packages this capo with a set of three picks made the same material, and an attractive hinged box to store them in. At this time, that entire package is being offered for only $17.99, plus shipping. It appears that the capos would ship from within the US, so domestic shipping shouldn’t be too high.

More details and online orders can be found on the Pineship web site.