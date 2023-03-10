Roses drops for Jackson Hollow

Today is the release date for Jackson Hollow’s debut album for Mountain Fever Records, Roses, and to celebrate, they are also releasing a single for the title track.

The band is fronted by the husband and wife team of Mike Sanyshyn, who plays fiddle and mandolin, and sings harmony vocals, and Tianna Lefebvre, who provides the powerful lead vocals. Together they have developed a bluegrass sound with elements of country music in the vocals and overall production.

The theme of the full album is love and heartache, typified by Roses, a fiddle-fueled waltz number about of a cheating partner. It had been recorded by Reba McEntire in 1998 on her So Good Together album, written by Leslie Ann Winn and Melba Montgomery.

Also appearing on the track are band members Charlie Frie on bass and Eric Reed on guitar/banjo, along with Michael Kilby on reso-guitar.

Have a listen…

The Roses album from Jackson Hollow is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the tracks via AirPlay Direct.