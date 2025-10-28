Roscoe Morgan departs Clearview Bluegrass

Tennessee mandolinist Roscoe Morgan has announced that he will be giving up his position with Clearview Bluegrass.

With a full load of private music students at home in Maryville, TN, Morgan says that he simply wants to ease up on the travel.

“After some soul searching, I have decided that it’s time to step away from Clearview Bluegrass, the blue grass band you have seen me work alongside of for over four years. We remain as family, as it’s no so much a typical split as it is me seeking to play more within my own time zone, and to work on furthering the scope and quality of my teaching business.

We recorded two albums, and I made wonderful friends along the way. I figure we played over 100 shows once you count it all up.

Clearview will carry on, announcing a replacement in their own time. I will carry on with lots more music and hopefully some local shows in the Knoxville area. Stay tuned both for Roscoe Morgan Jr and Clearview.

Charles Geesling, Brock Ealey, Sandra Matthews, and Bob Matthews… it has been a blast as well as a great honor. Thanks you for sharing blue grass with me for over four years.

We play one final show together as this edition of Clearview on November 15 in Etowah, TN as part of the great CottonFest lineup.

Come see us.”

For their part, the band wishes Morgan the best, and also makes clear that they will remain as friends.

“After a little over four years of performing with our band, Roscoe Morgan Jr. is stepping away from Clearview. Roscoe simply wants to slow down from the amount of traveling he has done with us. There are no hard feelings at all between us. Clearview is thankful for Roscoe and what all he has done to contribute to the band. Furthermore, the friendship we have built with him is special to us, and most definitely remains.

Having said all of this, Clearview does already have a plan in place to continue on in performing. We will be announcing in the near future who will be joining Clearview. We are very excited to share our new lineup with you, and most importantly get out there and perform the traditional bluegrass sound that we all recognize and love so well.

Stay tuned, as we will share more news soon….”

Here’s a look at Roscoe with Clearview about a year ago.