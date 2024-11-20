Ronnie Parker to Appalachian Smoke on bass

Ronnie Parker – photo © Stephanie T. Photography

Mountain Fever Records artists Appalachian Smoke have announced a personnel change. Founding bassist Tim Williams has stepped away from the band, and Missourian Ronnie Parker has agreed to come on board.

Fellow founders and current band leaders, mandolinist BJ Taylor and banjo player Mikel Laws, expressed their gratitude to their departing friend.

“First, we want to express our heartfelt thanks to Tim for his dedication and contributions to Appalachian Smoke. As a founding member, Tim played a crucial role in shaping the band’s sound, and his creativity and talent will always be a part of our legacy. We wish him all the best as he continues his musical journey.”

Williams returns the favor in his exit statement.

“Experiencing the professional side of the bluegrass sphere during my four years with Appalachian Smoke has been inspirational; fueling my writing, arranging, and desire to make music. Now I’m sitting on a stack of songs that are raring to go – alongside a bucket list of goals, and a network of ambitious friends and mentors.

Bluegrass has always been a part of me, and I’ll continue to create, support, and pursue the industry – wherever life takes me. I’m well familiar with the bright talents of the remaining members, and know they are capable of great things ahead, collectively and individually.”

Prior to accepting this position, Parker had been playing bass with Ashleigh Graham, and had previously been on bass with David Parmley.

Taylor and Laws offer him an enthusiastic welcome.

“We are thrilled to welcome Ronnie Parker to the band. Ronnie brings a wealth of experience, not only as a skilled upright bassist but also as a talented vocalist. His rich, smooth sound and musical expertise will be a perfect fit for Appalachian Smoke. Ronnie has worked with some of the best in bluegrass, and we can’t wait to see how he elevates the band’s sound moving forward.”

And Parker is glad to have found a home with the band.

“I’m honored to be joining Appalachian Smoke, and to be part of this incredible journey. I’m looking forward to seeing where this next chapter leads, and grateful to BJ, Mikel, Jamie, and Kenneth for welcoming me into the group. I can’t wait to see what’s ahead!”

With Taylor on mandolin and Laws on banjo, Appalachian Smoke also includes Jamie Mason on guitar and Kenneth Rymer on rest-guitar.

Their debut album with Mountain Fever is expected in 2025.