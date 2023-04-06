Ron Spears services announced

Details of the services for all-round bluegrass entertainer Ronald Gary Spears, who passed away on March 22, 2023, aged 69, have been announced. 

A memorial service will be held at the Hale Centre Theatre in Sandy, UT on Friday, April 14, 2023, at 12:00 noon. 

Also, a Celebration of Life event will be held in Nashville on a date to be decided.

The Spears family would like to extend a special thanks to all the medical and home healthcare teams from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

In lieu of flowers, Ron’s loved ones invite you to turn on your local bluegrass station and donate to a charity of your choice.

