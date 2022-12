Ron Block talks music and his new book on Nashville TV

Noted bluegrass artist Ron Block appeared on local Nashville television yesterday to talk about his new book, Abiding Dependence: Living Moment by Moment in the Love of God, which we covered earlier this month.

Ron, of course, has played banjo and guitar with Alison Kraus & Union Station this past 30 years, where he also sings harmony and contributes his original songs. His new book is about living the Christian life with a set of daily meditations that runs for 40 days, a time span familiar to Christians of all denominations.

In his interview with Local on 2 on WKRN News 2, he discusses his music career, his faith, and what prompted him to publish his first book of non fiction.

Have a look…

Abiding Dependence is available from Ron’s web site, where you can also find his many recordings and instructional offerings.