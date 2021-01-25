ROMP Virtual Band Contest submissions end this week

Our friends at the Bluegrass Hall of Fame & Museum are getting ready for voting to start next week in their first ever Virtual Band Contest. Bands from all across the US are submitting videos, with fan voting set to begin on February 4. The winner of the virtual competition will get a slot on stage for ROMP 2021 in Owensboro, KY, the Museum’s annual bluegrass festival, and at an after-party on the Jagoe Homes stage.

If your band would like to be considered, just get a video shot and send it in, and get ready to motivate your fans and followers to vote. The last day for submission is January 31, this coming Sunday.

All you have to do is record a live video of yourselves performing, and submit it to the Virtual Band Contest online. You can also see the videos already entered on the ROMP web site.

Complete contest rules are as follows:

Each band must submit a video up to six minutes that has been uploaded to YouTube or Vimeo.

Upon entry, your video and info will be posted on the ROMP Fest website. We’ll send you a link to share with your fans once voting is open to the public. You only win by getting the most votes. Mobilize your fans to vote!

The band must acknowledge at the beginning of the video this is a submission for the ROMP Band Contest. Feel free to be creative with this!

Bands may consist of 3-6 members.

The music must fall under the umbrella of bluegrass or acoustic roots music.

Bands must maintain 75% of members highlighted in the video to perform at ROMP in 2021. Failure to comply may result in disqualification.

Band members may only be in one participating band.

The deadline for video submission is January 31st, but there is a cap on entries. Don’t delay!

By entering this contest, you allow ROMP Festival to share and display your video through media outlets.

The winning band will receive a performance fee and lodging for ROMP 2021.

You only win if you get the most votes for your video. Activate your fans, encouraging them to vote!

ROMP Festival is a production of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro, Kentucky.

Good luck everyone!