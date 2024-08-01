Rollin’ – new music video from Donna Ulisse

Billy Blue Records has just released a music video for Donna Ulisse’s current single, Rollin’, and we are pleased to premiere it this evening at Bluegrass Today.

Known for years as one of the most admired vocalists and songwriters in bluegrass, Donna started out singing country from her childhood home in Hampton, VA. She became a popular singer with bands all over the Tidewater area, eventually moving to Nashville with her husband, and one of her chief songwriting partners, Rick Stanley. The two still write and perform together, but now it’s all grass, though Rollin’ was written by Ulisse alone.

Back when the song was first released in May, Donna, told us about Rollin’…

“I remember the morning I wrote this song, because I had just run across a picture of my first car with a big bow on top! It wasn’t the car I had wished for, but it was brand new, it was the color I wanted, and it had a great sound system. The red Buick Electra 225 was also the size of a boat, and that’s why my dad bought his 16-year-old daughter this rolling aircraft carrier. He felt it was safe.

I never could park it, but I fell in love with it, and it screamed freedom to me and to my worried parents. I never dreamed it would also be the way I would spend my life…Rollin’ down the highways.”

Have a look/listen to the new video, with the audio track featuring Donna on lead vocal, her bandmate Greg Davis on banjo, with Jake Stargel on guitar, Nate Burie on mandolin, Jeff Partin on reso-guitar, and Evan Winsor on bass.

Rollin’, and the full Mountain Lilly album on which it appears, are available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find all the tracks at AirPlay Direct.