Roller Coaster video from Billy Gilman

Last month we shared the news that Pinecastle Records had signed former preteen singing sensation Billy Gilman, and plan to release his debut bluegrass album this year. After achieving success in the country and pop music worlds, including a pair of Grammy nominations and a recent string of appearances on The Voice, the 34 year old industry veteran has chosen the bluegrass world to conquer next.

With that in mind, Pinecastle has released a music video for his first single with them, a song called Roller Coaster, which Billy wrote with Dan Murph and Philip Douglas. It’s a joyful sounding number about the push and pull of being in love, which Gilman says he is glad that everyone can finally hear.

“When I first learned that my first single as a bluegrass artist would be the title track of my upcoming album, I could not have been more excited. Roller Coaster is a roll the windows down and turn the volume up type of song.

Anyone who has been in any kind of serious relationship knows that loving someone has its ups and downs, and can feel like a roller coaster ride at times. I think people will find themselves in the song, as well as find themselves singing along the second time they hear it!

Couldn’t be more proud that this is your first look into what I’ve been creating!”

Support on the track comes from Jake Stargel on guitar, Gabe Hirshfeld on banjo, Jarrod Walker on mandolin, John Mailander on fiddle, and Vickie Vaughn on bass. Harmony vocals come from Martha Christian.

Check it out…

Roller Coaster is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers can get the track via AirPlay Direct.