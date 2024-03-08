Roll On Mississippi – debut single from Red Camel Collective

If you recognize the folks in the photo above as Junior Sisk’s band, you aren’t far wrong. Noticing Junior’s obvious absence, one might be tempted to say… “hey, what’s up with that?”

Well, this is Red Camel Collective, a new outfit that happens to also serve as Sisk’s touring group, stretching out a bit on their own with their very first single. Jonathan Dillon is on mandolin, Heather Berry-Mabe on guitar, Tony Mabe on banjo, and Curt Love on bass. When Junior isn’t busy, the Collective will be available for shows as a separate entity, or on festivals where he is booked.

Their band name is a tribute to Sisk, referencing his recording of the song, The Man in Red Camels, in 2008. So if that’s Junior, they are the Red Camel Collective.

For their first outing with Pinecastle Records, they’ve chosen to cover a Charley Pride song from 1981, Roll On Mississippi, with a bluegrass twist, of course. Written by Kyle Fleming and Dennis Morgan, it reached #7 on the Billboard country singles chart that year.

Speaking collectively, the Collective shared a few words about their introductory release.

“Roll On Mississippi is one of our favorite Charley Pride songs. His version is just magic, and we are so excited to share our bluegrass take on this classic. Come take a riverboat ride with us to a simpler time on the banks of the Mississippi, and stay a while…the water is fine!”

Joining the Collective in the studio are Gaven Largent on reso-guitar and Stephen Burwell on fiddle.

It’s a doozy. Have a look see in the music video prepared by Pinecastle.

Roll On Mississippi from Red Camel Collective is available now from popular download and streaming services online. Radio programmers will find the track at AirPlay Direct.

They are finishing up their debut project now at Bonfire Studios in North Carolina, with hopes to see a full release later this year.

You can keep up with the band online.