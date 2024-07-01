Roll Me Away from Bill Taylor and Silver Bullet Bluegrass

Bill Taylor of The Appalachian Heatherns is the featured vocalist on the next single from Lonesome Day Records’ Bob Seger tribute project, Silver Bullet Bluegrass. The album, an idea conceived by label head and producer Randall Deaton, will be released later this month.

Taylor, known for his soulful acoustic country music, sings Seger’s Roll Me Away, which was written inspired by a motorcycle trip Seger took in Wyoming. It was released in 1982 on his The Distance record, and as a single the following year, but enjoyed renewed popularity when it was included during the final scene and closing credits for the theatrical film, Mask, in 1985.

Though not normally a bluegrass artist, Deaton says that he became familiar with Taylor through a mutual friend.

“Bill has a way of singing a melody that draws you in even before you realize the words coming out of his mouth. Bill’s voice is the definition of mountain soul.

I was introduced to Bill by my good friend Shawn Brock who was an occasional band mate, and recorded Bill’s Cumberland Avenue Sessions record. I was looking for a singer for Roll Me Away, which was the final track to be completed on the Silver Bullet Bluegrass album.

I was assured by Shawn that Bill could knock it out of the park in the studio, and when we went into The Nutthouse, I knew he was right after one pass through the song.

I love working with a great vocalist because it eliminates the worry of just getting an acceptable take, so instead you can shoot for something great.”

In the studio with Bill were Stephen Mougin on guitar, Shawn Brock on mandolin, Ned Luberecki on banjo, Shawn Lane on fiddle, Wayne Bridge on reso-guitar, and Mike Bub on bass. Lane added the harmony vocals.

Taylor says that working with Randall and engineer Jimmy Nutt was a real treat.

“These guys were some of the nicest folks I’ve had the pleasure to work with. The way everything came together just flowed, like we had worked together for years.

I was raised and still reside in the bluegrass state, Kentucky, and I think my accent shows up in the song to give it more of that bluegrass feel.

I grew up listening to Seger on cassette. Roll My Away is now one of my favorite Seger songs and we are practicing it with my band for future shows. It has a good meaning to it: when you need to get away, just do it, and to hell with anyone that tries to slow you down.”

Here’s what they came up with. Check it out…

Roll Me Away will be available on July 5 from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders for Silver Bullet Bluegrass, releasing July 12, are enabled online as well.