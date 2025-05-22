Roger Beck passes

Roger Beck, an original member of the northwest Arkansas bluegrass band, Harmony Hollow, died quietly at his home in Colcord, OK on May 19. He was 79 years of age.

Roger was guitarist and a vocalist in the band.

Outside of music, Roger’s life was marked by his skill and dedication in a variety of disciplines. He did a tour of duty in the US Army during the Vietnam War, where he earned distinction, being awarded the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Good Conduct Medal.

Roger was also an experienced machinist and carpenter, remembered for his ability to build whatever might be needed. He liked to keep himself busy, and took on a variety of projects throughout his life. Retirement was held off until a few years ago, simply because he wanted to stay active.

Harmony Hollow had been inactive for some time when the name was resurrected by younger members of the family who founded the group, who continue to perform under that name. They put this video together to honor Roger’s memory.

Roger will be remembered for his quiet strength, fierce loyalty to his family, a marvelous sense of humor, and his huge heart. In addition to his contributions to bluegrass music, of course.

Visitation with the family will occur on May 22, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Wasson Memorial Chapel in Silom Springs, AR. Funeral services are set for May 23 at 11:00 a.m., also at the Wasson chapel, followed by burial in Dickson Cemetery in Gentry, AR.

R.I.P., Roger Beck.