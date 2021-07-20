RockyGrass 2021 to be streamed online via Mandolin Live+

With nearly all live music functions last year cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, we saw many event producers coming up with new ways of presenting their festivals and concerts. Some took to rerunning previous years’ stage shows on social media, while others offered new, pre-recorded performances from artists who hd been booked to appear.

And as expected, we are seeing some of the technology brought to bear during the shutdowns carried forward into 2021. The IBMA has announced that there will be virtual components to this year’s World of Bluegrass celebration, and other festivals and shows are adding online features to their offerings.

The 49th annual RockyGrass Festival will once again be held live and in person this weekend in Lyons, CO, with three days of traditional and contemporary bluegrass on the bill. Tickets are sold out for the stage shows in Lyons, but the organizers have struck a deal with Mandolin Live+ to offer tickets to stream all three days online.

These streaming passes will provide audio and video as it happens, and run for as little as $50 for all the music from Friday, July 23 until Sunday, July 25. Single day online passes are going for only $20. Special package deals are also available that include all three days of streaming, plus added items like t-shirts, caps, and limited edition posters.

Grace Barrett of Planet Bluegrass says that this new partnership allows more fans to enjoy the music than their physical space will permit.

“We’re thrilled to be partnering with Mandolin on RockyGrass and our other festivals this summer. RockyGrass has an incredible lineup that we cannot wait to share with fans near and far.”

It seems likely that other festivals will be adopting this technology, especially those whose attendance is limited by space. Mandolin is promoting this service widely, taking care of the streaming and the ticketing, while the event producers arrange for generating the audio and video feed.

That’s the message from Mandolin CEO, Mary Kay Huse…

“RockyGrass is going to be an awesome event for everyone attending – both at home and on the ground. With Live+, we’re making sure everyone gets a top-notch festival experience, regardless of location, and if in-person tickets have sold out.”

Streaming passes for this weekend’s RockyGrass festival can be purchased online.

More information about partnering with Mandolin for concerts or festivals can be found on their web site.