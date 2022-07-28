Rock Hearts sign with 615 Hideaway Records

Rock Hearts, southern New England’s fastest rising bluegrass group, has signed a multi-project deal with 615 Hideaway Records in Nashville. The label is run by Sammy Passamano III, son of Sam Passamano of Rural Rhythm Records, and is known in the industry as Sammy3.

Members of the group became friends with Sammy during the 2021 World of Bluegrass Convention in Nashville, which led to them filming and distributing their music videos through 615 Hideaway.

Alex MacLeod, guitarist and lead singer with Rock Hearts, says that joining up with Passamano was a simple decision.

“It was clear after our very first get-together with Sammy3 that he understood us as a group and could relate to our goals and vision for what we want to achieve. What started as a friendly conversation about our band’s dreams, has developed into a mutual respect and admiration between us and Sammy3, with a commitment to working together to accomplish big things! From its inception, Rock Hearts has always felt like family, speaking the same ‘musical language,’ and it’s evident that Sammy3 speaks that same language as well. Rock Hearts believes Sammy3 has an exciting vision for 615 Hideaway Entertainment, and we’re honored to be a part of journey with him as we join The 615 Hideaway Records!”

For their first 615 Hideaway album, the band is working once again at Dark Shadow Recording, with Stephen Mougin engineering and Ned Luberecki producing.

In addition to Alex, Rock Hearts is Joe Deetz on banjo, Billy Thibodeau on mandolin, Austin Scelzo on fiddle, and Rick Brodsky on bass.

Here’s their most recent video, a band original called Whispering Waters.

Expect to hear some music from their next project in the near future.