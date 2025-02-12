Robin Kincaid passes

Robin Kincaid; Tasty Licks: Paul Silvius, Jack Tottle, Robin Kincaid (10/7/75) – photo © Eric Levenson

This remembrance of Robin Kincaid is a contribution from Eric Levenson, based on what Robin’s wife, Lauria, had shared online. Eric is a lifelong bluegrass bassist who played with Joe Val & the New England Bluegrass Boys from 1976 until Joe’s passing in 1985, and for many years with Amy Gallatin & Stillwater.

Robin Kincaid, the original guitar player and tenor singer with Tasty Licks, passed away on January 29, 2025.

Robin, born in 1944, was.an accomplished, self-taught musician with a clear tenor voice. He was skilled on a number of instruments including: acoustic guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, electric bass, autoharp, and harmonica. Robin’s musical experience ranged from old-time country music to rock, soul, and bluegrass.

In 1965 he worked as the first assistant stage manager at the New York Folk Festival in Carnegie Hall, which featured Johnny Cash, The Seldom Scene, and Doc Watson, and as a runner for the Newport Folk Festival, witnessing the backstage goings-on the night Bob Dylan went electric.

Robin played in several musical groups throughout the sixties and seventies. He was a member of Last Fair Deal, before becoming an original member of the Boston bluegrass band Tasty Licks (guitar, high tenor vocals). They toured and played bluegrass festivals as far south as North Carolina and as far west as Ohio.

Bela Fleck writes…

“I have so many great memories of Robin’s wit, incredible tenor voice, and mentorship. When I joined Tasty Licks right out of high school he helped me learn the ropes, and acted as surrogate big brother. I’m very sad to hear he’s passed, but thrilled that he was loved and appreciated by family and friends for his uniqueness, warmth, intelligence, and good humor”

In Robin’s later years, he focused on reading his vast collection of books, following world events, listening to music, and playing guitar and banjo. Robin was also deeply engaged in family genealogy and storytelling, often sharing amusing stories with his loved ones.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Lewy Body Dementia Association. A private memorial will be held in his honor in the upcoming spring or summer.