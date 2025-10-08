Roberto Dalla Vecchia’s Bluegrass Camp: five days in the Dolomites

Group photo from the 2025 Roberto Dalla Vecchia Bluegrass Camp in Italy

This report on the 2025 Roberto Dalla Vecchia Bluegrass Camp is a contribution from John Williams, a recently-retired Doctor of Clinical Chemistry, and former pathology manager at Sligo University Hospital in Ireland. He discovered Roberto online and attended his camp in Italy this summer. John is spending his retirement doing what he loves best, playing bluegrass music.

Each year, guitarist, composer, and teacher Roberto Dalla Vecchia hosts a unique bluegrass camp in the beautiful Dolomite mountains of northern Italy. Players from all over Europe and beyond gather in the village of Falcade for a week of music, friendship, and learning. The format combines small classes, concerts, song circles, and plenty of jamming, all set against one of the most stunning backdrops imaginable.

Late August, Sally and I travelled from Ireland to the mountain town of Falcade for what was my fourth time attending Roberto Dalla Vecchia’s Bluegrass Camp. Sally does not play an instrument, but has always been very encouraging for me to follow my passion, and she has started to learn Italian. Our journey took us through Dublin, Venice, and Treviso, and before long, Roberto himself met us at the bus stop in Falcade, just before lunch. His warm welcome set the tone for what would prove to be another unforgettable week.

From the moment we arrived, we were surrounded by old friends and some new faces. Among them were Steve and Donna Kaufman, whose presence immediately made the camp feel both welcoming and inspiring. Steve’s reputation as a master flatpicker is well known, but it was his approachable and relaxed manner that stood out, putting everyone at ease.

The participants were divided into two groups: Wildwood and Flower. The Flowers were slightly more advanced, though both groups benefited from the same careful planning and attention to detail. Roberto outlined the schedule after lunch on the first day: classes began each morning at 9:30 a.m. and continued until late afternoon, finishing with a slow jam from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Instruction was both structured and creative, blending practical drills with musical exploration and expression. We covered elements of music theory, developed both left- and right-hand techniques, and worked on etudes and new tunes. The small group format allowed plenty of personal feedback and hands-on guidance from both Roberto and Steve, a real gift for any aspiring bluegrass player. I have, for years, enjoyed Roberto’s teaching methods, and Steve’s modus operandi fits perfectly with this.

The evenings had their own rhythm, bringing their own highlights. On Wednesday night, after dinner, we gathered for a song circle, an informal but deeply rewarding opportunity to share songs, take breaks when invited, and build confidence in a supportive setting. Personally, I found this one of the most enjoyable aspects of the week, as it allowed for a natural exchange of music among peers, with no pressure or embarrassment when you mess up, and we all can make a mess of pieces we know well when asked to perform.

Thursday evening featured a concert by Roberto and Steve, a true masterclass in how bluegrass music can and should be played. Their energy, precision, and joy in performing were infectious, and left me even more determined to take my playing up a notch.

Friday and Saturday nights offered open mic sessions, always a camp favorite. While I enjoyed these, the song circles remain my personal preference, since they allow more frequent opportunities to practice and polish skills in real time. Let me not forget the raffle on Friday night: Each year, Roberto picks a charity, and the proceeds from the raffle go there. This year, the charity was the Napenda Kuishi Rehabilitation Programme in Kenya. I have won strings, etc., in the past, but this year I won a Blue Chip pick. Delighted with myself!

Saturday afternoon was set aside for relaxation. Some participants joined a guided walk in the surrounding mountains, but Sally and I chose to explore the village instead, where we enjoyed local hospitality and managed to avoid the afternoon downpours.

Beyond the formal schedule, the real treasure of the camp lies in its sense of community. Reconnecting with old friends who share the same love of bluegrass, and making new ones, is always a highlight. An impromptu chance to play alongside Steve Kaufman was, for me, another unforgettable moment. And Roberto, who visited Ireland earlier this year with his wife (Marina) and friends, has become someone I am glad to now call a good friend.

The setting could not be more inspiring. The hotel Arnica, perched on a hillside in the breathtaking Dolomite mountains, offered not only spectacular views but also exceptional hospitality. The staff were warm and attentive, and the food was consistently excellent, a showcase of Italian cuisine with a fresh variation each day.

A Lasting Impression: When I reflect on the week, the standout memories are many: the friendships, the small-group learning, the encouragement from two world-class musicians, and the sheer joy of playing music in such a beautiful environment. Each year, the camp renews my enthusiasm for bluegrass and leaves me eager to keep practising, improving, and sharing this music with others.

On the way home, Sally and I visited Verona, where we thoroughly enjoyed the opera Carmen in the magnificent Roman arena. Verona was celebrating its annual opera festival.

All in all, the 2025 Roberto Dalla Vecchia Bluegrass Camp was an excellent experience — one I can wholeheartedly recommend to anyone with a passion for bluegrass and a desire to grow both musically and personally.