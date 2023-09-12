Robert Hale channels Stonewall Jackson on new single

Pinecastle Records has a second single from their upcoming project with veteran bluegrass singer Robert Hale, with his take on Stonewall Jackson’s 1865 hit, I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water.

Hale has been a fixture on the bluegrass scene for more years than he may care to admit. His start came alongside his dad, Clayton Hale, and his band at the age of nine in his native West Virginia. The group, known as The Bluegrass Mountaineers, performed regularly on local television during the 1970s, and when he was only 11, young Robert was invited by Bill Monroe to appear as his guest at the Grand Ole Opry.

As a young man Hale began working the bluegrass scene on his own, and found himself on stage supporting acts like JD Crowe and Eddie Adcock, but he drew some real attention as a member of Livewire in the late 1980s, alongside Scott Vestal, Wayne Benson, and Ernie Sykes. He was a founding member of Wildfire, with whom he still performs and records, and was part of the late Phil Leadbetter’s All-Stars of Bluegrass.

This new cut of I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water is given a nice grassy groove by Robert on guitar, with Jason Davis on banjo, Chris Davis on mandolin, Nathan Aldridge on fiddle, and Kameron Keller on bass.

Have a listen…

I Washed My Hands in Muddy Water from Robert Hale is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers at AirPlay Direct.