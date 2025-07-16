Rob & Trey taking a break after this year

Trey Hensley and Rob Ickes – photo © Jeff Fasano

Acoustic power duo Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley have announced that they will be putting their touring act on hiatus at the end of 2025. The two have worked together for the past ten years since Rob left his spot with Blue Highway, playing a mix of bluegrass, country, and blues that has delighted audiences of every kind.

Reso-guitarist Ickes, who has the distinction of being the IBMA’s most-awarded artist, explained what’s behind their separation.

“We are starting to wind down Rob and Trey, and beginning to wind up Trey Hensley solo. I’m ready to pull back a little bit in terms of touring, and Trey’s career is really taking off, so we both think it’s time for him to focus on that.

I’d like to thank Trey for being such a solid musical/business partner and friend for the past decade. I can’t imagine working with anyone more talented and more fun. I’m so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and I’m very excited to see what comes his way with his career—I know it’s going to be incredible!”

Trey, noted for his exceptional flatpciking skills and his rich, baritone voice, returns the praise for his duo-mate.

“Rob and I have covered a lot of ground together over ten years, winning a Grammy Award this year, earning a Grammy nomination for our first duo record, collaborating with so many of our musical heroes, and touring all over the United States, Europe and Australia—it’s truly been an amazing ride!

As I step out of the duo to focus on my solo career, I want to say a big thank you to Rob, who has been a great mentor and friend to me and my family over the years, and although it sounds clichéd, this isn’t the end, but a new chapter. I know we will make more music together in the future.

This change is simply going to allow me to focus on some other projects that I am excited to share with everyone.”

Hensley has a new solo project set for release in the near future, showcasing his bluegrass/country hybrid sound.

The two will work out all their dates for the remainder of 2025, and are still accepting bookings through the end of the year.

It may be a short “farewell tour,” but fans who would like to catch Rob Ickes & Trey Henley one more time can check their remaining schedule online.