Rob Ickes shares Somewhere Over The Rainbow

We’ve probably all seen artist videos this past few weeks, designed to help lift the fog a bit while everyone is home avoiding the virus. Lots of entertainers are doing it, both to keep themselves in touch with their fan base, and to hopefully bring a smile to people worried about getting sick, or losing their job. It’s meant as an act of kindness, and a lot of folks have reported getting a kick out of seeing them.

Reso-master Rob Ickes shared a video with us yesterday, his recent take on the classic Somewhere Over The Rainbow. It’s one of those show tunes that has endured for so long that many no longer remember it as part of the 1939 film, The Wizard Of Oz, and think of it simply as a timeless tune. That Judy Garland version was entered into the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress in 2017 as a recording of unique cultural and musical significance, and covers have been cut by hundreds of other vocalists, in many different languages, over the intervening years.

Along with the solo reso video, Ickes sent this simple message…

“Hope y’all are staying safe during this crazy time! I wanted to share this video of me doing Somewhere Over the Rainbow. I’ve been working on this arrangement for a little while, such a classic melody and such a great learning experience for me to see where it ‘fits’ on the Dobro. I hope you enjoy it!”

Like most other touring artists, Rob is off the road from his ongoing duo gig with Trey Hensley while things are shut down, but reso-guitar students and enthusiasts can keep up with him on his online instruction site, Rob’s Reso Room.