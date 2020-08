Rob Ickes offers Blue Highway course at Rob’s Reso Room

Rob Ickes has announced a new course on the music of Blue Highway at Rob’s Reso Room, his subscription-based instructional site sponsored by Big Tent Music.

Though he performs these days as part of a duo act with guitarist/vocalist Trey Hensley, it was as a founding member of Blue Highway that most people recognized Rob’s unique mastery of the squareneck resophonic guitar.

In this new offering, Ickes will be teaching the solos he played with the band during his 21 years with them on the road and in the studio. As a special treat, he will teach these songs and tunes using the actual guitars he played on the recordings, and go over how he learned to play in the key of B without a capo during this time.

Rob created this course after looking over responses from subscribers asking that he focus some time on the ten albums he made with the band.

Here’s a look at the welcome video for students taking the course.

Subscriptions to Rob’s Reso Room are available for $40/month, with discounts offered for annual and semi-annual plans. As a subscriber, all the instructional content on the site is at your disposal, including tablature, audio and video tracks, and an online community of dobro geeks studying at the feet of the master.

Full details can be found online.