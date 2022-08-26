River Full Blues – new single from Darren Beachley

Turnberry Records has dropped a new music video today for bluegrass singer and reso-guitarist Darren Beachley.

Bluegrass fans remember Darren from his time with Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver, followed by a stint with an all-star band he assembled called the Legends of the Potomac. He has also worked and recorded with Bill Emerson, Bill Yates, Linda Lay, and other artists in the DC metro region.

River Full of Blues is a driving grasser written by Rick Bartley, which Darren and his studio crew smoke their way through. Scott Vestal is on banjo, Clay Hess on guitar, Alan Bibey on mandolin, Stephen Burwell on fiddle, and Curtis Vestal on bass. Beachley sings it in his distinctive high tenor voice, and plays reso, making for a snappy and memorable track.

Darren described how this one ended up on his next project, The Road Not Taken, due October 21 on Turnberry.

“This song was sent to me by Rick Bartley while I was in the studio. I sent over to Scott and Curt Vestal and they liked it. Give Scott his props for the arrangement.

After I finished it I thought it needed Shawn Lane harmonies… for sure that mountain type sound. Clay Hess, Bibey, and Burwell were incredible on this, and on the whole project.”

Have a listen in the accompanying music video, shot and edited by Rebekah Speer, which Beachley says went perfectly on location.

“I had a great time working with Rebekah on this project. She was so easy to work with. We shot it on the Cumberland River near her house. We couldn’t have asked better weather from the man upstairs, or better lighting, including a thunderstorm.”

Radio programmers can get River Full of Blues now via AirPlay Direct.

Pre-orders for The Road Not Taken are enabled on Darren’s web site.