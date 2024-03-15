Rising Stars Challenge at Blue Highway Fest

Blue Highway Fest, held early in October each year in Big Stone Gap, VA, has added an artist/band contest to the 2024 festival. Billed as the Rising Stars Challenge, the competition will bring eight finalists to the stage the weekend of October 9-12 to compete for prizes that can put a new act on the map.

To enter, any bluegrass or bluegrass adjacent artist needs to complete an online application with links to two video performances, one original song and one cover, along with band or artist contact information. There is no application fee to submit an entry.

Contest judges will select seven of the eight finalists from these video submissions, with the final one chosen by online voting as the People’s Choice candidate. All of these finalists will perform on stage during Blue Highway Fest over the course of three elimination rounds, starting October 9.

The winners of the Rising stars Challenge will receive:

recording session at Hat Creek Recording in Jonesborough, Tennessee.

performance date at The Station Inn in Nashville, Tennessee.

performance date at The Down Home in Johnson City, Tennessee.

performance on the main stage at Blue Highway Fest 2024.

Submissions will be accepted until midnight on July 15, with finalists announced on September 15.

Blue Highway Fest is hosted by popular bluegrass band Blue Highway, who will perform all four days. Full details can be found online.