Right In Step from Full Cord Bluegrass

From Michigan comes Full Cord Bluegrass, a bluegrass group of long standing known in the upper midwest for their merging of pop and rock music with their grass. But unlike many artists who pursue this sort of fusion, Full Cord bends these standards to fit a bluegrass template, instead of the other way ’round.

But the band also boasts of some first rate songwriters, and their upcoming album, Hindsight, makes fine use of their work. We are happy to share one of these today, one called Right In Step, which blends their many influences into a lovely bluegrass ballad of finding true love.

Banjo man Lloyd Douglas explains how the song came about.

“I love how this tune came together. Grant brought the melody, and Brian wrote the words while driving to a gig! It really seemed to come together pretty easily after that. I think it’s a beautiful song.”

The Full Cord also consists of Eric Langejans on guitar, Todd Kirchner on bass, Grant Flick on fiddle, and Brian Oberlin on mandolin.

<a href=”https://fullcord.bandcamp.com/album/hindsight-pre-sale”>Hindsight Pre-Sale by Full Cord Bluegrass</a> Nice track!

Hindsight is due to hit on May 15, with pre-orders enabled now for download, CD, and vinyl from the Full Cord bandcamp site.