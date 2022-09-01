Ridin’ Through The Country video from Shannon Slaughter

In celebration of the recent release of his latest album, Shannon Slaughter has produced a music video for the title track, Ridin’ Through The Country.

Like most of the 15 songs on the project, Slaughter wrote this one himself. And if you’ve ever wondered what school teachers do when they have no class, Shannon says that after the germ of this one cam to him one morning, he used his first period planning time to sketch out the lyrics.

“I wrote this song after riding to work one morning and crossing a bridge over a railroad track with the train passing underneath. I just openly said, ‘I wonder where it’s going – anywhere but here’ – and built the song around that.”

Singing lead and playing guitar, Shannon is supported by Trevor Watson on banjo, Adam Steffey on mandolin, Aubrey Haynie on fiddle, and Cliff Bailey on bass. Shawn and Grayson Lane sing harmony.

There are plenty of autobiographical notes as the verses roll along, and the ultimate message of Ridin’ Through The Country amounts to “life is pretty good.”

Check out the video, shot in the Blue Ridge of Virginia and North Carolina by Spencer Roberts of Forged Film Company.

Ridin’ Through The Country is available now on Elite Circuit Records from popular download and streaming services. For those who prefer to support artists directly, album downloads are also available from Shannon’s web site, where you can also purchase the audio CD.

Radio programmers can get the tracks from AirPlay Direct or Get It Played,