Ridge Jam premieres in North Georgia

Russell Moore at Ridge Jam ’24 – photo © Laci Mack

This report is a contribution from Vicki Dean, who retired in 2016 as digital editor of the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida. A lifelong bluegrass music fan, she resides in the Blue Ridge Mountains of north Georgia, and is a native of West Virginia.

Bluegrass music returned to Blue Ridge, Georgia, on Saturday at the first Ridge Jam. The one-day event featured top national bands and a collection of North Georgia-area bluegrass acts.

Authentic Unlimited brought a contingent of fans and made a slew of new ones by playing big hits like Fall in Tennessee, Hannah, and Big Wheels, along with bluegrass and country standards like Can’t You Hear Me Calling and The Lonesome River. The band showcased stellar vocals that were powerful yet smooth.

Junior Sisk’s band performed his hits, including He Died a Rounder at 21 and Load the Wagon. Heather Barry Mabe and Red Camel Collective ended both of Sisk’s shows, showcasing her vocals and the band’s musicianship.

Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out closed out the event with a 90-minute set, packed with hits from the past three decades. Ridge Jam was only a short jaunt up the road for Moore, who lives near Cumming, Georgia. The six-time IBMA Male Vocalist of the Year shined on the hit single Bluegrass and gospel tune The Eastern Gate, sending spine-tingling harmonies echoing through the mountains.

Also performing were Retro 78, Appalachian Smoke, and local bands Scenic Drive and Mineral Bluff Revue.

Event photographer Laci Mack documented the first Ridge Jam with videos and still images. You can see all her work on Facebook.

Chris Pope, a local builder and music lover, founded the event with Brad Kaylor, who plays bass in up-and-coming band Retro 78. The Blue Ridge natives hope to make Ridge Jam an annual event that brings mountain music back to North Georgia.

“When I was young, we were fortunate to have a bluegrass festival to attend each year at Sugar Creek Music Park,” Kaylor said, reminiscing about the event produced by Vida and Jean Cox that featured national and regional touring bands. “To me, it was the same as attending a mainstream music festival for young folks today. Getting to see my music heroes perform live and meeting and talking to them blew me away as a child. I want our community to have the opportunity to experience a bluegrass music festival.”

Pope and Kaylor are already planning Ridge Jam 2025, with the intent of expanding into a two-day event August 1-2. They are also exploring nearby venues that could offer camping.

Follow the event’s Facebook page for updates, or call Kaylor at 706-455-9265.

Bluegrass sure sounded great in Blue Ridge.