Ride to Coolmara video from Reuben Agnew

From Northern Ireland comes Reuben Agnew, who we’ve followed for some time as a member of Cup ‘O Joe with members of his talented family. He has a new album, Where You Belong, just released, and has shared a couple of videos of the songs, one of which we showcase this morning.

The album includes eight tracks, all written by Agnew, most of which feature him on guitar and lead vocal, but the video we have this morning is an instrumental, Road to Coolmara, which shows Reuben’s mastery of the flatpicking style, and his feel for bluegrass music.

It’s a live cut of the tune, with Agnew on guitar, James Henry on banjo, Niall Murphy on fiddle, and Benjamin Agnew on bass. The video was captured by Matt Duke, with Sárán Ó Machail and Matt Duke recording the audio.

Have a look/listen…

Road to Coolmara, and the full Where You Belong album, are available now from popular download and streaming services online.

You can find out more about reuben and his music online.