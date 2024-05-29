Ride Forever – new single from Off The Rails

Nashville’s Off The Rails has a second single on offer this month, another original song with a spirited newgrass vibe, without straying too far from the contemporary bluegrass mainstream.

Newly formed, the band consists of Cory Chubb on guitar and lead vocal, Ben Hill on mandolin, Taylor Gerber on bass, Lucas White on lead guitar, Cody Bauer on fiddle, and Frank Evans on banjo. They grabbed quite a bit of attention at SPBGMA ’24, where they took second place in the band championship.

This latest single, Ride Forever, written by Mason Via and Charles Humphrey III, is a road anthem about a guitar player looking for success who finds love along the way. Giving both the pickers and the singers plenty of room to showcase their abilities, the track really sparkles and dances.

Have a listen…

Ride Forever is available now from popular download and streaming services online, and to radio programmers via AirPlay Direct.