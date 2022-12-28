Ricky Skaggs joins Keith & Kristyn Getty on Confessio

Skip to content
Keith and Kristyn Getty are known in the contemporary Christian music world as modern hymn writers of note. Their newly-composed pieces are used in churches throughout the English-speaking world, and appear in most non-denominational hymnbooks.
Born in Northern Ireland, the couple now split their time between a home in Nashville and one in Northern Ireland with their four daughters. Their music carries the sound of Celtic folk tunes, both in their own recordings and in the many churches who utilize their hymns during worship.
The Gettys are quite proud that their latest album,
, is nominated for a Grammy award this year in the Best Roots Gospel Album category. It features collaborations with a number of US artists they have met working on this side of the Atlantic, including bluegrass luminaries like Alison Krauss and Ricky Skaggs. Confessio – Irish American Roots
Knowing of the deep respect and admiration among bluegrass lovers for gospel and Christian music, their management reached out to us wondering whether our readers might be interested in
Confessio, and its Grammy nod.
We agreed completely, and are happy to share this video from Ricky Skaggs singing
Brightest and Best with Keith and Krysten, from 19th century writer Reginald Heber, along with this description of Confessio from the Gettys.
“We made this album when we were home with our daughters in Northern Ireland during COVID. It was our love letter to the land of our birth: the place that gave the origins and the meaning to why we write hymns, from its first hymn writer St. Patrick and his
Confession, to Be Thou My Vision, to our own journey writing In Christ Alone and other modern hymns. We are honored by this — our first — Grammy nomination, and we hope the project shines a greater light on the Christian heritage of the West, the importance of hymn singing, and the irresistible beauty of the Lord Jesus.”
Ricky learned this old hymn to sing on a Christmas tour with Keith and Kristyn several years before the pandemic shutdowns, and they liked it so well they asked him to record it for the album in 2021.
Here’s the music video.
VIDEO
Confessio – Irish American Roots is available for purchase from the Getty Music web site as downloads, on CD, and on vinyl. It can also be found on popular streaming services online.
We wish them luck at the 2023 Grammys Awards on February 5. Their fellow nominees include the Gaither Vocal Band, Willie Nelson, Karen Peck & New River, and the Tennessee State University Marching Band.
