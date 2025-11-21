Ricky Skaggs Christmas tour rides again

One of the most enduringly successful holiday tours in acoustic music is surely Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder Christmas. Popular over many years, like his Ricky Skaggs Family Christmas shows, the band brings a fresh bluegrass feel to a slate of Christmas favorites, along with holiday songs Ricky has recorded over the years.

The show will offer interpretations of seasonal classics like Christmas Time’s A Comin’, New Star Shining, Let It Snow, and Mary, Did You Know?, plus instrumental arrangements of Deck the Halls, Ancient Christmas Tones, and Icy Vine Grove. Skaggs and his wickedly hot band will also take a step back for several sing-alongs on Joy to the World and Silver Bells.

The tour starts in early December and runs just over a week, stopping at a number of southeastern states next month.

Included for the 2025 season are:

December 4 – Philadelphia, MS – Marty Stuart’s Congress of Country Music / Ellis Theater

December 5 – Owensboro, KY – Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum / Woodward Theatre

December 6 – Steelville, MO – Meramec Music Theatre

December 7 – Nashville, TN – The Fisher Center at Belmont University

December 8 – Birmingham, AL – Lyric Theatre

December 11 – Nashville, IN – Brown County Music Center

December 12 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall OTR

December 13 – Bristol, VA – Hard Rock Live Bristol

Tickets for this show always go quickly, so make your plans soon.

