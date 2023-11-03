Ricky Skaggs Christmas tour next month

OK… we’ve held off as long as we could, but the time of bluegrass Christmas music is upon us. We know that many people get annoyed by holiday music this early in the year, but artists want to make sure to let everyone know about their new music, or special Christmas concerts, far enough in advance to allow for planning and/or shipping.

First up this year is news of a December Christmas tour by Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder throughout the eastern and central US. Ricky will be bringing his band and some unnamed special guests along for a nine day run starting in Cincinnati and finishing in Atlanta.

They have a show prepared based on both the Christmas music Skaggs has recorded, and classics of the season, all done up in his harmony-driven bluegrass style.

Ricky shared a few words to invite everyone to come join him and his powerful group for a big time next month.

“Everybody loves Christmas. It’s the time of year when we think about others and not ourselves. We love singing songs about the greatest birth in history, Jesus Christ. We will be performing some of the old standards we’ve all grown up with, but we will also have some instrumentals and songs that you might not be familiar with.

All in all, it will be a great show for the whole family. Get your tickets now and bring someone with you that might not be able to afford a ticket this time of year. You’ll feel great and they will have a fun time too.”

Dates scheduled include:

12/7 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial Hall OTR

12/8 – Chattanooga, OH – Robert Kirk Walker Theatre

12/9 – Birmingham, AL – The Lyric Theatre

12/10 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

12/13 – Johnson City, TN – ETSU Martin Center for the Arts

12/14 – Charleston, SC – The Riviera Theater

12/15 – Augusta, GA – Imperial Theatre

12/16 – Knoxville, TN – Tennessee Theatre

12/17 – Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

Tickets for all of these Christmas dates are on sale now, with full purchase details online.

