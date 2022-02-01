Ricky Skaggs and Steven Curtis Chapman to host tornado relief concert

Kentuckians Ricky Skaggs and Steven Curtis Chapman have organized a benefit concert later this month for those who lost homes and property in the Mayfield, KY tornados on December 10. A total of 76 people lost their lives as more than 30 storms pounded the region.

The show is scheduled for Sunday, February 20 at Heartland Church in Paduka, KY, featuring Chapman and his band, Skaggs with Kentucky Thunder, Jason Crabb, Larry Stewart, and others. All proceeds from the show will be donated to western Kentucky residents through Samaritan’s Purse. Tickets are being sold now online.

Ricky says that he is only too pleased to offer his assistance.

“I’m really glad to be coming back again to help the people of Mayfield, KY. I came with Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse on Christmas Eve, but I knew I just had to come back. My heart broke when I saw the devastation. This benefit concert will be a great opportunity for the people of Kentucky and the surrounding states to come and help our neighbors that have lost so much. Bring your friends and help all you can, as they really need us right now.”

Graham, who serves as President of Samaritan’s Purse, is indebted to the performers for donating their services.

“As Kentucky families continue to recover, we are incredibly grateful for the talent and generosity of Steven Curtis Chapman and Ricky Skaggs. The proceeds of this concert will go toward our ongoing efforts to help tornado victims return home while reminding them that God loves them and they are not forgotten.”

Those who may be interested in contributing to tornado relief but can’t make the show can donate through Samaritan’s Purse.