Ricky Skaggs and Steven Curtis Chapman to host tornado relief concert

Skip to content
Post navigation
Kentuckians
Ricky Skaggs and Steven Curtis Chapman have organized a benefit concert later this month for those who lost homes and property in the Mayfield, KY tornados on December 10. A total of 76 people lost their lives as more than 30 storms pounded the region.
The show is scheduled for Sunday, February 20 at
Heartland Church in Paduka, KY, featuring Chapman and his band, Skaggs with Kentucky Thunder, Jason Crabb, Larry Stewart, and others. All proceeds from the show will be donated to western Kentucky residents through Samaritan’s Purse. Tickets are being sold now online.
Ricky says that he is only too pleased to offer his assistance.
“I’m really glad to be coming back again to help the people of Mayfield, KY. I came with Franklin Graham and Samaritan’s Purse on Christmas Eve, but I knew I just had to come back. My heart broke when I saw the devastation. This benefit concert will be a great opportunity for the people of Kentucky and the surrounding states to come and help our neighbors that have lost so much. Bring your friends and help all you can, as they really need us right now.”
Graham, who serves as President of Samaritan’s Purse, is indebted to the performers for donating their services.
“As Kentucky families continue to recover, we are incredibly grateful for the talent and generosity of Steven Curtis Chapman and Ricky Skaggs. The proceeds of this concert will go toward our ongoing efforts to help tornado victims return home while reminding them that God loves them and they are not forgotten.”
Those who may be interested in contributing to tornado relief but can’t make the show can donate through
Samaritan’s Purse.
Other Related Articles in Bluegrass Today
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<script type="text/javascript">
//----------------------------------------------------------
//------ JAVASCRIPT HOOK FUNCTIONS FOR GRAVITY FORMS -------
//----------------------------------------------------------
if ( ! gform ) {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', function() { gform.scriptsLoaded = true; } );
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', function() { gform.domLoaded = true; } );
var gform = {
domLoaded: false,
scriptsLoaded: false,
initializeOnLoaded: function( fn ) {
if ( gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
fn();
} else if( ! gform.domLoaded && gform.scriptsLoaded ) {
window.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', fn );
} else {
document.addEventListener( 'gform_main_scripts_loaded', fn );
}
},
hooks: { action: {}, filter: {} },
addAction: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'action', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
addFilter: function( action, callable, priority, tag ) {
gform.addHook( 'filter', action, callable, priority, tag );
},
doAction: function( action ) {
gform.doHook( 'action', action, arguments );
},
applyFilters: function( action ) {
return gform.doHook( 'filter', action, arguments );
},
removeAction: function( action, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'action', action, tag );
},
removeFilter: function( action, priority, tag ) {
gform.removeHook( 'filter', action, priority, tag );
},
addHook: function( hookType, action, callable, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined == gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = [];
}
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
if ( undefined == tag ) {
tag = action + '_' + hooks.length;
}
if( priority == undefined ){
priority = 10;
}
gform.hooks[hookType][action].push( { tag:tag, callable:callable, priority:priority } );
},
doHook: function( hookType, action, args ) {
// splice args from object into array and remove first index which is the hook name
args = Array.prototype.slice.call(args, 1);
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action], hook;
//sort by priority
hooks.sort(function(a,b){return a["priority"]-b["priority"]});
hooks.forEach( function( hookItem ) {
hook = hookItem.callable;
if(typeof hook != 'function')
hook = window[hook];
if ( 'action' == hookType ) {
hook.apply(null, args);
} else {
args[0] = hook.apply(null, args);
}
} );
}
if ( 'filter'==hookType ) {
return args[0];
}
},
removeHook: function( hookType, action, priority, tag ) {
if ( undefined != gform.hooks[hookType][action] ) {
var hooks = gform.hooks[hookType][action];
hooks = hooks.filter( function(hook, index, arr) {
var removeHook = (undefined==tag||tag==hook.tag) && (undefined==priority||priority==hook.priority);
return !removeHook;
} );
gform.hooks[hookType][action] = hooks;
}
}
};
}
</script>
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/ricky-skaggs-and-steven-curtis-chapman-to-host-tornado-relief-concert/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js" name="ak_js" value="229"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>
[gravityform id=11 title=false description=false]
<div class='gf_browser_unknown gform_wrapper gform_legacy_markup_wrapper' id='gform_wrapper_11' ><form method='post' enctype='multipart/form-data' id='gform_11' action='/ricky-skaggs-and-steven-curtis-chapman-to-host-tornado-relief-concert/' >
<div class='gform_body gform-body'><ul id='gform_fields_11' class='gform_fields top_label form_sublabel_below description_below'><li id="field_11_10" class="gfield hide-label field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_10' >First Name</label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_text'><input name='input_10' id='input_11_10' type='text' value='' class='medium' placeholder='First Name' aria-invalid="false" /> </div></li><li id="field_11_1" class="gfield hide-label gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label screen-reader-text' for='input_11_1' >Email Address<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_email'>
<input name='input_1' id='input_11_1' type='text' value='' class='large' placeholder='Email Address' aria-required="true" aria-invalid="false" />
</div></li><li id="field_11_5" class="gfield gfield_contains_required field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label gfield_label_before_complex' >Email List :<span class="gfield_required"><span class="gfield_required gfield_required_asterisk">*</span></span></label><div class='ginput_container ginput_container_checkbox'><ul class='gfield_checkbox' id='input_11_5'><li class='gchoice gchoice_11_5_1'>
<input class='gfield-choice-input' name='input_5.1' type='checkbox' value='buzz' id='choice_11_5_1' />
<label for='choice_11_5_1' id='label_11_5_1'>Bluegrass Buzz Newsletter</label>
</li></ul></div></li><li id="field_11_11" class="gfield gform_validation_container field_sublabel_below field_description_below gfield_visibility_visible" ><label class='gfield_label' for='input_11_11' >Email</label><div class='ginput_container'><input name='input_11' id='input_11_11' type='text' value='' /></div><div class='gfield_description' id='gfield_description_11_11'>This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.</div></li></ul></div>
<div class='gform_footer top_label'> <input type='submit' id='gform_submit_button_11' class='gform_button button' value='Sign Up' onclick='if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; ' onkeypress='if( event.keyCode == 13 ){ if(window["gf_submitting_11"]){return false;} window["gf_submitting_11"]=true; jQuery("#gform_11").trigger("submit",[true]); }' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='is_submit_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_submit' value='11' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_unique_id' value='' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='state_11' value='WyJbXSIsIjdiZWFhNzdhMjZmM2E0NjI4MWQ1ZDY5NDIxY2FiZGVlIl0=' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_target_page_number_11' id='gform_target_page_number_11' value='0' />
<input type='hidden' class='gform_hidden' name='gform_source_page_number_11' id='gform_source_page_number_11' value='1' />
<input type='hidden' name='gform_field_values' value='' />
</div>
<p style="display: none !important;"><label>Δ<textarea name="ak_hp_textarea" cols="45" rows="8" maxlength="100"></textarea></label><input type="hidden" id="ak_js" name="ak_js" value="89"/><script>document.getElementById( "ak_js" ).setAttribute( "value", ( new Date() ).getTime() );</script></p></form>
</div>