Rick Lang to Billy Blue Publishing

Jerry Salley, Rick Lang, and Joe Dan Cornett

Billy Blue Publishing in Nashville, a division of Daywind Music Group and closely aligned with Billy Blue Records, is continuing its aggressive addition of top bluegrass songwriters to their roster with the signing of noted writer Rick Lang.

Rick is a well known writer in bluegrass circles, with more than 100 cuts recorded by artists like Lonesome River Band, Front Range, Russell Moore & IIIrd Tyme Out, Donna Ulisse, Cedar Hill, Larry Stephenson, The Churchmen, Junior Sisk, Sideline, Ralph Stanley II, Williamson Branch, Appalachian Road Show, Blue Highway, Shannon Slaughter, and many others.

He has also released multiple albums of his songs featuring top bluegrass pickers and singers.

In addition to his career as a songwriter, Lang is justly celebrated for his philanthropy, endowing a songwriting scholarship at ETSU, and another with the IBMA Foundation.

Of this new association with Billy Blue Publishing, he says…

“This is truly a blessing in my life. Not only am I grateful for the opportunity to continue to evolve and grow as a songwriter, but it’s fertile ground for someone like me who has a deep love and passion for writing bluegrass and Gospel music. Since the 2018 release of my Gonna Sing Gonna Shout project on Billy Blue Records, I’ve had the opportunity to work closely with Jerry Salley, Joe Dan Cornett, and the amazing staff at Billy Blue, and to collaborate with some of their top songwriters. It has been both fun and rewarding, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds.”

Lang joins quite a list of fellow writer at Billy Blue, including Laura Leigh Jones, Bill Whyte, David Morris, Donna Ulisse, Alan Bibey, Jason Barie, Kristy Cox, Jerry Cole, John Meador, Mike Richards, Jim VanCleve, Barry Abernathy, Carson Peters, and Darrell Webb.

Congratulations to Rick and Billy Blue.