Rick Faris to Katie K Wrangles

Katie Kirchner continues to makes waves in bluegrass for her new talent agency, Katie K. Wrangles, by signing singer and songwriter Rick Faris to her roster.

This addition marks the third Dark Shadow Recording artist to join the team, following Becky Buller and Full Cord, her original client, and with whom she often performs. The agency grew out of her success keeping Full Cord busy on the road, which she now operates as a full time business.

Faris has steadily built a career in bluegrass music over the years, starting with an apprenticeship in his family’s touring band as a teenager. Alongside his parents and four brothers, he learned to play the many instruments used in a bluegrass band, and to sing lead and harmony vocals, as they played all over the country from their home in the Ozarks. From there, Rick spent 11 years performing with Special Consensus, where he developed his songwriting as well as his professionalism under the tutelage of Special C founder and banjo player Greg Cahill.

Throughout all these ventures he also dedicated himself to building and repairing instruments, and recently accepted a newly created position to build his Faris Guitars as part of the new Kentucky Guitar Works @ the Center for Lutherie in Owensboro, KY.

Of this latest partnership with Kirchner he says…

“I love bluegrass music in its entirety. I can’t choose what I love doing more…building instruments, songwriting, or performing. With commitments mounting and everything needing my time and attention, instead of choosing one over the other, I chose to build a team who can help me continue to enjoy all the things I love!

The talented team at Katie K. Wrangles inspire great confidence and give new drive with booking, organizing, and promoting the Rick Faris Band. I’m super excited for our partnership moving forward and I’m so thankful for more time spent with my family, writing songs, and building guitars. All you amazing festivals give Katie a call.

I’m honored to be among the stellar and diverse roster of Katie K. Wrangles.”

Katie speaks quite highly of her newest signee.

“Rick Faris is a true bluegrass luminary, and I am proud to represent him. His talent, excitement, and dedication to the genre are remarkable, and I believe that with my support, he will continue to inspire fans and musicians alike worldwide. This is a perfect fit for my agency.”

For further information about Rick Faris, contact Katie K. Wrangles online.