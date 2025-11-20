Rick Dollar Show sets up shop at Randy Wood Guitars

Rick Dollar, host of the syndicated radio program and podcast, The Rick Dollar Show, has announced a partnership with Randy Wood Guitars & Pickin’ Parlor in Bloomingdale, GA. Wood is a builder of fine, professional-grade guitars and mandolins, who also has a full-service retail music store and concert venue near his shop.

As a part of this partnership, Dollar will construct a custom-built podcast studio on the Randy Wood Guitars campus, which will be the permanent home for The Rick Dollar Show.

The arrangement offers benefits to both parties, giving Rick ready access to the many top touring artists who stop in to perform at Randy’s Pickin’ Parlor, and additional promotion to the music store via Rick’s program.

Wood says that it feels right.

“Rick’s show has always honored acoustic music and the artists behind it. Building a studio here expands what our place can offer to musicians and fans alike.”

And Rick agrees, saying that he is happy to have a new home for the program.

“There isn’t a better place to plant deeper roots for this show. Randy’s space has soul — and now it’s going to have a studio built for honest, musical storytelling.”

Work is set to begin soon on building out the studio.

In the meantime, you can hear new and archived episodes of Rick’s interview-rich show online, and keep an eye on who will be at Randy’s Pickin’ Parlor a his web site.