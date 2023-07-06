Rick Dollar Show podcast to iHeart Radio

The Rick Dollar Show bluegrass podcast has been picked up by iHeart Radio, among the largest distributors of digital music, radio content, and podcasts in the world.

The hour long radio program, which almost always includes an interview with a noted bluegrass artist or personality, is aired weekly by more than a dozen terrestrial and online broadcasters. The podcast includes just the interview portions of the show, and has been offered for some time from the usual podcast aggregators online.

Recent guests have included Dan Tyminski, Zoe & Cloyd, Rick Faris, Jana Mougin, The Henhouse Prowlers, Deanie Richardson, Buddy Melton, Tim Raybon, Cory Walker, Nick Chandler, Fireside Collective, and Ralph Stanley II.

Now the podcast will be available to the more than 100 million users of iHeart Radio and the iHeart app across the US, and in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, Australia, and New Zealand. Viewed as an alternative to SiriusXM by many in the radio industry, iHerat allows users to listen to their favorite radio stations wherever they may be in the covered regions. It also gives users the ability to listen to the more than 200,000 shows in their podcast directory and the tens of millions of individual songs in the catalog.

Apps are offered for most devices and platforms, including phones, tablets, gaming consoles, TVs, and home audio systems. It can be used to tune in to roughly 850 local iHeart Media stations with a variety of programming. As the service was started by Clear Channel Radio, many of their stations were included over the years, some now identified locally as iHeart Media stations.

iHeart Radio has both a free and a paid service, much like Spotify, and with the full service option, allows users to access any of the radio stations or podcasts, and to create a personalized station to play the sort of music you request.

Dollar tells us that he is excited that this new association will allow his bluegrass podcast to reach exponentially more listeners, and spread the word about our favorite bluegrass artists even further through iHeart Radio.

Find more details about The Rick Dollar Show online.