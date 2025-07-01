Rick Beato interview with Alison Krauss

Rock and pop music producer, educator, and multi-instrumentalist Rick Beato has published an interview with Alison Krauss on his highly popular YouTube channel. It’s a wide-ranging discussion, on technical topics that relate to her artistry, and Rick asks many probing questions that bring interesting and even surprising answers to the fore.

They talk about the recording and arranging process, the various artists with whom she has worked, the members of Union Station, how she chooses songs, her feelings about the great Tony Rice, and so many other things of interest to those who admire her music.

Rick has more than five million subscribers and is known for his incisive interviews, so this video is likely to reach a great many people who may not know Alison’s music as closely as we bluegrass lovers do. But even if you have followed her music since the 1980s, you will probably learn something new by dedicating an hour to this conversation.