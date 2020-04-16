Rhonda Vincent’s throwback photos of The Osborne Brothers

Skip to content
If you’ve ever had a chance to chat with
Rhonda Vincent, the Queen of Bluegrass herself, you’ll know that she’s not just one of our music’s most dynamic performers, she’s one of its biggest fans as well.
From the time she was a young girl, Rhonda was on the road with her family as The Sally Mountain Show, so she not only grew up in the music, she did so among the top entertainers of the 1970s and ’80s. And like so many of us stuck at home during virus mitigation restrictions, she has been going through old collections of photos she has kept through the years.
Just this week she found a treasure trove of images that she or her parents took working at festivals, and has shared several with us that she was most excited about. We feel certain you’ll enjoy seeing them as well.
These are from 1982, and include ones she took of The Osborne Brothers on stage, and a couple of her with Sonny and Bobby.
Great stuff!
