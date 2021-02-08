Rhonda Vincent joins the Grand Ole Opry

February 6, 2021 is a day that will live forever in Rhonda Vincent’s memory. It’s the date when Grand Ole Opry member Dierks Bentley officially inducted her in a member.

And it had been some time in coming. Rhonda was invited to join on February 28 of 2020, but her planned induction last year had to be cancelled when the Opry shut down during the worst of the COVID-19 restrictions.

She acknowledged the delay in her acceptance on Saturday night.

“It’s been 343 days, seven hours, three minutes, and five seconds. This is a night I will never forget and will cherish the rest of my life. I am proof that dreams really do come true.”

Prior to her induction, the Opry played this video, full of clips of Vincent’s previous appearances on their stage, starting with her days as a country artist, right up to the time Jeannie Seely invited her to be a member last year.

Dan Rogers, Vice President and Executive Producer of the Grand Ole Opry, welcomed Rhonda with these words.

“It’s great to have the supremely talented and very patient Rhonda Vincent as an official Opry member. She brings with her countless fans, industry respect, and heartfelt passion for keeping the Opry vibrant and entertaining for generations to come. We look forward to Rhonda spending the rest of her career with us as part of the Opry family.”

Here’s video of the entire Opry show from February 6. You can catch Rhonda and The Rage’s performance starting at 55 minutes in.

Congratulations Rhonda Vincent!