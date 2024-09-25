Rhonda Vincent – Destinations and Fun Places

From her formative years in Greentop, MO to becoming a member of WSM’s Grand Ole Opry in 2021, Rhonda Vincent’s career has taken her down many roads. Her latest release, Destinations and Fun Places, is a concept album which takes the listener on a journey to various cities, states, and other locations throughout the album’s thirteen tracks.

The opening track, Please Mr. Please, first became a hit for Olivia Newton John in 1975. Rhonda gives this classic a formidable bluegrass treatment with solid backing from members of her band, The Rage. Along with Vincent on mandolin, the group also consists of Mickey Harris on bass, Aaron McDaris on banjo, Zack Arnold on guitar, Adam Haynes on fiddle, and Jacob Metz on resophonic guitar.

Take Me Home Country Roads is the first of several collaborative tracks on this project. Written and first recorded by John Denver in 1971, this chestnut has been cut by countless artists in the decades since. Vincent is supported on her rendition by country legend Dolly Parton, as well as modern country vocalist, Cody Johnson, making for a very pleasant performance.

Wagon Wheel created something of a controversy for Vincent when it was first released as a single in July of this year, primarily due to its length, but also because it’s a song that’s been over done within the acoustic music canon. Featuring Alison Krauss on harmony vocals, her version goes at somewhat of a gentle, staid pace for the first half of the seven minute track, but towards the end, shifts into an instrumental jam that is a true tour de force, which forms the strongest point of this track by far.

In Between Town by Bob and Virginia Minner is a song that captures the charm of living a simple life in a small town. An excellent story, which Rhonda tells excellently well.

Another interesting track is Rhonda’s take on the Jimmy Buffett classic, Margaritaville. Featuring vocal assistance from Trisha Yearwood and Jeannie Seely, this is an odd choice for inclusion on a bluegrass record, but a fun performance nonetheless.

Speaking of Jeannie Seely, I Miss Missouri was cowritten by her, Vincent, and Erin Enderlin. It’s a vivid, autobiographical piece for Rhonda, and perfectly captures her fondness for her home state.

Nine To Five, which served as the title song for the film of the same name, is another track that is executed surprisingly well in the bluegrass format. The vocal blend between Rhonda and Sonya Issacs Yeary is the highlight of this entire performance.

Another song that’s been recorded by scores artists over the years is City Of New Orleans by Steve Goodman. Rhonda delivers an exceptional take that once again shows her ability to make a well loved song her very own.

Destinations and Fun Places is an enjoyable effort. While many of these tracks have been previously covered, in some cases more times than necessary, Rhonda Vincent has reminded us why we fell in love with these songs in the first place. All thirteen tracks fit the concept of this project effectively. It’s an album that definitely lives up to its name.