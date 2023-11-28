Rhonda Vincent Christmas shows starting this week

Rhonda Vincent, the Queen herself, starts a run of Christmas shows this weekend, featuring music from her two Christmas albums, plus a number of holiday favorites done up bluegrass style. Her Christmas dates have been a popular special occasion for many of her devoted followers, who look forward to them at the end of each year.

Booked for this month are stops in:

December 2 – Etowah, TN

December 3 – Portland, TN

December 8 – Wagner, OK

December 9 – Fort Smith, AR

December 10 – Paragould, AR

December 15 – Galax, VA

December 17 – Irwin, PA

December 18 – Berlin, OH

December 19 – Grand Ole Opry

Also to be included in these special concerts is Rhonda’s 2023 Christmas single, her arrangement of the ever popular, Mary Did You Know.

Time and ticket details for all of the 2023 Christmas shows with Rhonda Vincent & The Rage can be found on her web site.

Mary Did You Know is available now from popular download and streaming services online.

You can check out all the Christmas bluegrass we have covered at Bluegrass Today by following this link.