Rhonda Vincent Christmas In Branson on Facebook Live tonight!

Online Christmas bluegrass shows are busting out all over!

Tonight and tomorrow nights (December 10-11), Rhonda Vincent is bringing her star-studded Christmas in Branson show to Facebook Live. The same special holiday program that has been running nightly at the Andy Williams Theatre will be available to watch from the comfort of your home.

Tonight’s (12/10) show features a guest appearance by country crooner Moe Bandy, along with Rhonda and The Rage. Then on Friday night, her guest will be Wilson Fairchild, a traditional country act consisting of Will and Langdon Reid, sons of Statler Brothers great, Harold Reid (The Ol’ Roadhog).

Both shows start at 8:30 (EST), running for approximately three hours, and will include music from Rhonda’s Christmas recordings, plus skits and sketches with a Christmas theme.

Tickets are available for $24.99 on Facebook, less than half the price to see the show live and in person. Find tickets for Thursday’s show here, and Friday’s here.

You can still get tickets for the theater show in Branson, with concerts continuing through December 20. Next week’s shows will feature bluegrass and country singer Mo Pitney. Those tickets are available online as well.

Here’s the promo video Rhonda produced for the Facebook Livestreams, featuring a number of folks who have seen Christmas in Branson in person.

The live streams are sponsored in part by The Acoustic Shoppe in Springfield, MO, run by the Chapman family with all the instruments, gear, accessories, and learning materials in stock to serve the bluegrass market.