Rhonda to ring the opening bell!

Rhonda Vincent rings the NYSE closing bell, January 26, 2018

Rhonda Vincent has been invited to ring the opening bell tomorrow, October 21, at the New York Stock Exchange. For more than 120 years, the ringing of this bell has signaled the open and close of trading on the floor of the stock exchange, which these days sees an average of nearly $19 million in stock value traded daily.

She has rung the closing bell on a number of occasions, but not only is this her first opportunity at the opening, she says that this may be the first time a bluegrass artist has been invited to do so.

Rhonda says she will be dressed to the nines.

“I’ll be there with Ryman Hospitality Properties, in full sequins, representing the Grand Ole Opry. It’s gonna be fun.

And it’s double fun, because I am a shareholder. I love not only being a member of the Grand Ole Opry, but also knowing I own stock in a company I love. Next stop NYC!”

You can watch the opening bell ceremony live on the New York Stock Exchange web site or YouTube channel, on BBC News, or the CNBC YouTube channel.

Tune in and see Rhonda representing the Opry and bluegrass music tomorrow morning!