Rhonda and Darrin Vincent on the Opry for Easter

This past Saturday, the audience at the
Grand Ole Opry got a special treat when the Vincent Family, a la The Sally Mountain Show, reunited for a set of Gospel songs. Rhonda Vincent and her brothers Darrin and Brian Vincent were on hand, along with their mom, Carolyn Vincent. Rhonda’s daughters, Sally Sandker and Tensel Burke, Darrin’s daughter, Victoria, and Tensel’s husband, Brent Burke all took the stage together.
Both Rhonda and Darrin are members of the Opry, Darrin with his musical partner, Jamie Dailey, and Rhonda with her band, The Rage. Sally had been a member of the Rage for a time, and is now headed to basic training preparing to take a position as guitarist and vocalist with the US Navy Band, Country Current.
Thanks to Sally who shared this video of the family’s first song,
Precious Jewel, with Darrin, Brian, and Rhonda each taking a verse as the band changes key for each of them. If you never saw Sally Mountain Show back in the day, you’ll get a great example of these three harmonizing together. Rhonda plays fiddle, Darrin guitar, and Brian mandolin – just like way back when – with Tensel on bass and Sally on guitar. This was Tensel’s debut on the Opry stage. Carolyn must have been so proud seeing her two Opry member children on stage together!
Have a listen to this video, shot from the audience, and hear how beautifully the Vincents sing together.
Well done all!
We’ll share any other video from their show we turn up.
